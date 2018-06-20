Pink and Carey Hart's Daughter Willow Gets Paid Big Bucks for Pulling Her Tooth

Pink and Carey Hart's daughter, Willow, got a big pay day!

The couple's 7-year-old daughter is one strong -- and smart -- little lady, convincing her motocross father to give her $100 for pulling out her tooth.

"Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker," the 42-year-old father of two wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a pic of his adorable daughter holding a $100 bill and her tiny tooth. "We settled on 100 buck for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out. Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks-worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid."

For Father's Day, Hart shared a precious pic of his two kids and gave Pink a shout-out for giving him "two amazing children."

"The loves of my life right here (not the dog). Thank you mama @pink for cooking two amazing children for me to be a father too. I love these kids more than life itself," he wrote. "I’m truly blessed to have such amazing kids. I love spending time with these two, and I can’t wait to see the amazing humans they grow into. These two are by far the most prized accomplishments of my life. Love you kiddos, and I promise I will always be here for you. Thanks mama, for being such an amazing mama to these two Lil monsters. #BeADadNotAFad #RealMenParent."

The couple love to share their kids' milestones on social media with their fans. Earlier this year, the singer opened up about her unique parenting style, home life and marriage.

Watch the video below for more.

