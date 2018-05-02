Pink Jokes She 'Rocked' Dallas Concert After Daughter Willow Falls Asleep in the Audience

Willow Hart is her mom's number one fan -- even if she falls asleep halfway through her concerts!

Pink took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable video of her 6-year-old daughter nodding off during her show in Dallas, Texas.

Willow, sporting a pair of pink noise-canceling headphones, can't seem to keep her eyes open in the cute clip filmed by her dad, Carey Hart. The motocross racer is seen giggling on the side of the frame while aiming the camera at his daughter, who starts to laugh when she realizes Hart has been filming her.

"I really rocked that sh*t tonight #dallas," Pink captioned the video.

I really rocked that shit tonight #dallas A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 1, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT

Pink, Willow and her brother, 1-year-old Jameson, adorably grace the cover of People's 2018 Most Beautiful issue -- but the singer told Ellen DeGeneres the she "laughed out loud" when she got the initial call.

"I immediately turned to whoever was in the room and said, 'Did you ever think this is as good as it gets?'"

"I think it's honestly Jameson and Willow that secured that deal for me," she adds, joking about Jameson's open-mouthed expression on the cover. "I'm wondering if in 20 years Jameson is going to be upset about his first cover."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Says She 'Laughed Out Loud' When She Was Named Most Beautiful 2018

Pink Named Most Beautiful Woman 2018

Pink's Daughter Willow Shaves Dad Carey Hart's Head -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery