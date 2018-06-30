Pink Shares the Cutest Family Photos From Her Trip to Bali

Pink and her family had the best time in Bali!

The "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a slideshow of images from her family vacation in Indonesia.

Among the pics were adorable shots of her kids, 7-year-old daughter Willow and 1-year-old son Jameson, playing around on the beach, Pink and Willow getting in some quality time at a local market, and the pop star putting on a chef's hat and learning some skills in the kitchen. In one pic, the family posed all together, with Carey Hart donning an Indonesian sarong.

"Thank you to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali. We love you," Pink wrote on Instagram, as Hart also shared a few pics from the group's getaway.

Pink is set to kick off the next leg of herBeautiful Trauma tour in Australia and New Zealand starting on July 3. She and her family appear to have made it to Australia on Friday, as Hart couldn't wait to post pics from their motorcycle outing to a brewery in Perth.

"Got to go for a fun lil putt w/ wifey @pink today! Her first time on a @indianmotorcycle #scout. Thanks so much @indianmotorcycleaustralia for getting us dialed in with bikes while we are here in Australia!!!" he wrote. "I’m really looking forward to seeing the Aussie country side. Any good spots to check out around Perth? I need to get out of the city."

The last leg of Pink's tour was full of surprises -- like Gwen Stefani hopping on stage for a little duet. Watch below.

