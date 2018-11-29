Hugh Jackman: actor, singer and world-class husband!



On Thursday, the leading man visited the Today show, where he not only revealed that his wife, Deborra-lee Furness’, birthday is tomorrow but that he’s got some plans to ensure it’s an unforgettable day.



"The first thing I always do is I cook her breakfast... ricotta hotcakes,” he shared. “Sorry, baby if I just outed you on your favorite breakfast. But yeah, she loves ricotta so I do that and then we're all going out with the kids, just the four of us, later. And then there's a bunch of surprises during the day. Which could be code for I haven't worked it out yet, but it's not! I've worked it out."



The 50-year-old Aussie also shared how he and his better half have made things work over 22 years together.



"We're really honest with each other,” he said. “We talk about everything. Deb had a few rules when we met because she'd done a few movies. She said, 'We won't spend more than two weeks apart.' We never go to bed on a cross word. Sometimes it's three o'clock in the morning, but we kind of work it out before we go to sleep. Basically being honest.



“I think relationships, you've got to be yourself, even the bits you don't love,” he continued. “The bits you're embarrassed about or things you did wrong. If you're in a situation where you can be yourself and really be honest, that's a good start. And then if you marry the sexiest, funniest, most beautiful woman in the world, that's a great start.”

Meanwhile, Jackman also many a huge announcement during his Today show appearance: he’s heading on tour in the summer!



"It's sort of like I'm on the back nine of my life now and this is about the front nine. The best parts of the front nine," he said. "So I'm going to sing stuff from The Greatest Showman, from Les Mis, from stuff I've done on Broadway, Boy From Oz, or stuff that I auditioned for that I didn't get cast for."



"I don't know about you guys, but I love going to a concert when I feel that something happens that night that could only happen that night," he added. "So I try to keep it loose. I have special guests. Keala Settle, who was the bearded lady in The Greatest Showman, she's gonna come do a bunch of them. I'm just gonna have a party."



The Man. The Music. The Show. begins May 13, 2019, in Hamburg, Germany. After stops throughout Europe, the United States leg of the tour will begin in Houston, Texas, on June 18, before ending in Hollywood, California, on July 20.



