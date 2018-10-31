Hugh Jackman isn’t too proud to cry!

ET caught up with the movie star at the premiere of his new film, The Front Runner, in New York City on Tuesday where he admitted that, upon seeing Pink and her 7-year-old daughter perform “A Million Dreams” from his movie musical The Greatest Showman, he shed a tear or two.

“Well, they were amazing,” he reflected. “I got to see them backstage at the show when they were down in Australia and, you know, they were really touched by the movie and it meant a lot to them and the fact that they reached out and asked to do this [and] Willow actually sang, it meant the world to me. I teared up when I saw that video for the first time.”

The video in question was released last week and has been seen by millions since. In it, the songstress works with her adorable daughter as they work to recreate the inspiring track from the film. The pair teamed up to create the track for The Greatest Showman -- Reimagined, an album featuring songs from the film redone by several huge artists. In addition to Pink, it also includes Kelly Clarkson, Zac Brown Band, Panic! at the Disco and many more.

Pink documented her aforementioned meeting with the 50-year-old actor in August, reposting a fun backstage photo along with this touching caption: “Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life. This guy is one of those rare unicorns. and my daughter was damn happy too.”

After playing P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman tackles Senator Gary Hart in The Front Runner, which tells the story of the politician’s downfall after a scandalous love affair was revealed during his presidential campaign in 1988.

The Greatest Showman -- Reimagined will be available on Nov. 16 and The Front Runner arrives in theaters Nov. 21.

