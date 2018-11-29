Hugh Jackman is hitting the road!

On Thursday, Jackman stopped by Today, where he revealed that he's going on a world tour in 2019.

"It's not Wolverine The Musical. Not yet," he teased of his big announcement, before revealing, "I am doing a big arena tour."

Jackman called the tour, which is aptly titled The Man. The Music. The Show., "a dream come true."

"I've done it in Australia, but now I'm going to go around the world. I'm going to cities all over America, we're going to Europe, we're going to the U.K., we're going back to Australia and New Zealand," Jackman said. "I'm singing. I'm dancing. I'm telling stories."

The triple threat star revealed that the show will feature a 26-piece orchestra, about 30 singers and dancers, and songs from his hits.

"It's sort of like I'm on the back nine of my life now and this is about the front nine. The best parts of the front nine," he said. "So I'm going to sing stuff from The Greatest Showman, fromLes Mis, from stuff I've done on Broadway, Boy From Oz, or stuff that I auditioned for that I didn't get cast for."

In addition to the singing and dancing, Jackman said that he's "going to tell stories" during the show, which will feature special guests.

"I don't know about you guys, but I love going to a concert when I feel that something happens that night that could only happen that night," he said. "So I try to keep it loose. I have special guests. Keala Settle, who was the big lady in The Greatest Showman, she's gonna come do a bunch of them. I'm just gonna have a party."

"I think whether it's 300 hundred people or 3,000 or 13,000 it has to feel like a celebration and you have to connect," he continued. "First thing I ever do when I walk out on stage is... look at my wife, I look in my wife's eyes and that grounds me... Whether you're at the back or whether you're at the front, this is a night where something's going to happen that can only happen there."

As for what songs he'll sing, Jackman called the set list "really self-indulgent."

"I do my favorite songs. And you'll all sit through it," he quipped. "I try to do a huge variety. Obviously Greatest Showman is very popular around the world, but I want to do Les Mis, I want to do stuff from other shows I've done. It's a mixed bag."

That mixed bag was partially put together with the help of Jackman's wife, Deborra-lee Furness, who he said he runs "everything" by.

"They're all going to come," he exclaimed of his wife and their two kids, Oscar, 18, and Ava, 13. "The kids are like, 'Yeah, I want a job. Like a paying job.' So they're going to work."

To prep for the upcoming shows, Jackman has been doing training that includes day-long dancing and daily singing.

"Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. dancing. You're all welcome to join," he joked. "I sing every day. First thing in the morning, always in the shower, you've got to sing a bit of Sinatra."

Ahead of the tour, Jackman is also set to perform two songs on Today next Tuesday.

"This is a bucket list, literally on the bucket list of bucket lists," Jackman gushed of his upcoming performance. "I'm going to sing two songs that are going to be in the show. One from The Greatest Showman and one from Les Mis. I've got dancers. I've got a choir. We're going to be out there. We're going to be rocking it."

The Man. The Music. The Show. will kick off May 13, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. After stops throughout Europe, the United States leg of the tour will begin in Houston, Texas, on June 18, before concluding in Hollywood, California, on July 20. You can see all of the tour dates here.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 7 and will be available in Europe and the UK at 9 a.m. local time and in North America at 10 a.m.

Watch the video below for more with Jackman:

