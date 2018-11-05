Turns out, Wolverine’s a pretty good wingman!

Hugh Jackman is an Oscar-nominated star of many top hits, not to mention his turn as Logan (aka Wolverine) in the X-Men films. Though he admits that his 18-year-old son, Oscar, is not impressed by his dad’s accomplishments, Oscar did come to his dad in a romantic moment of need.

"Once he was on the beach. He was talking to a girl, he was about 13, he was talking to a girl, who I guess to be about 15, and he started walking towards me,” Jackman, 50, tells ET’s Nischelle Turner at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. “He came up to me and he started walking ahead of the girl, and he goes, ‘Dad, Dad, Dad, she’s coming over. I told her you’re Wolverine, just go with it.’ I was like, ‘I am the wingman for my 13-year-old boy.’”

Jackman, who has been married to wife Deborra Lee Furness since 1996, noted that when it comes to “game,” the Wolverine is a tad lacking.

"It’s been 25 years, I wouldn’t even know how to pretend to have game,” he tells ET. "It’s been way too long."

And though they have the occasional premiere date night, the couple has plenty of other interests to keep them busy.

"We’re both foodies, so I could be cooking, or going out. We love art galleries,” he says. "Deb is not a theatre girl, unfortunately, so my date to the theatre is always someone else.”

But the ideal date night for Jackman is a night in.

"You want to know the secret truth? Make a martini at home and play backgammon,” he reveals. "If I had it my way, we would be doing jigsaw puzzles, which she says is not sexy, so I have moved up to backgammon. I don’t know if it’s James Bond, but anyway, it does work."

