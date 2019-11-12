John Legend Is the 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

And the 2019 Sexiest Man Alive is...John Legend!

2017's Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton, made the surprise announcement on Tuesday's live episode of The Voice.

"It is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive," Shelton said. "And he just so happens to be here tonight! Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the Legend!"

The country star then jokingly awarded Legend with a pair of blue jeans, bedazzled with his new awards acronym. "You already had an EGOT," he began, "then you won The Voice, so it became a VEGOT. Now, you have the VEGOTSMA!"

"I don't know what to say!" Legend said, addressing the crowd. "I want to thank People magazine, of course, but mostly, I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months, and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth, and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we're here today."

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, also celebrated the news on Twitter, writing, "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

"She's proud of me. She makes fun of me almost all the time," Legend told Voice host Carson Daly of Teigen's reaction to the honor. "But she couldn't even be snarky about this. She's like, legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife."

Legend even seemingly predicted his win on last season of The Voice, when he joked about being the only male coach to have not been awarded the honor -- next to Shelton and Adam Levine.

"I realized I'm the only man up here that hasn't won Sexiest Man Alive," Legend said during the season 16 premiere. "I feel like if I'm on The Voice, that means I'm gonna get it."

The singer is the 34th celebrity to receive the honor since the annual campaign started in 1985. Back then, Mel Gibson, who was 29 at the time, was given the title.

Others who have graced the cover include Johnny Depp in both 2003 and 2009, George Clooney in 1997 and 2006, Brad Pitt in 1995 and 2000, and David Beckham in 2015.

Elba took the title from Shelton last year, who couldn't believe he was picked to begin with. "[I thought] that y’all must be running out of people," the country singer joked of being the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. "Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

