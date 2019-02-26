John Legend has racked up a slew of awards and trophies, but there is one that he still has yet to claim.

The "All of Me" crooner made his debut on Monday'sThe Voice season 16 premiere, and during the blind auditions realized that his fellow male coaches, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, had one worthy title that he does not have.

"I realized I'm the only man up here that hasn't won Sexiest Man Alive," Legend, being a member of the coveted EGOT group, meaning he's received an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Award, said during the show. "I feel like if I'm on The Voice, that mean I'm gonna get it."

That's when Levine then chimed in, "That's the EGOTSMA. Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony, Sexiest Man Alive. E.G.O.T.S.M.A." Shelton was honored with the title in 2017 and Levine in 2013.

During this week's episode, Legend, who had previously been an advisor for Levine in season 12, kept getting blocked by Shelton and Kelly Clarkson from being chosen as a coach for a couple of young hopefuls.

"I'm the most blocked coach in Voice history," Legend expressed, to which the Maroon 5 frontman quipped, "Hey man, when you got an EGOT, we're gonna gun for you man."

It's not Legend's fault he's just so talented, as Clarkson live-tweeted during the episode that she just felt "threatened" by all his accolades.

"@JohnLegend, I’m sorry. But take the block as a compliment! I’m threatened by the #EGOT reality," she wrote. The father of two replied to Clarkson, writing, "sure, sure," with a rolling eyes emoji.

.@JohnLegend, I’m sorry. But take the block as a compliment! I’m threatened by the #EGOT reality #VoicePremiere — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) February 26, 2019

On Tuesday, he then tweeted, "Wow… blocked by all three of you.. Your welcoming committee is so warm. I feel right at home here."

Wow… blocked by all three of you.. Your welcoming committee is so warm. I feel right at home here #VoicePremiere. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 27, 2019

