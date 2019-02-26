Kelly Clarkson Lands 'The Voice's First-Ever Trio Act

It's only night two of The Voice's new season, and the hopeful acts are already making history!

Ohio siblings The Bundys became the singing competition show's first-ever trio act on Tuesday's all-new round of blind auditions, first confusing and then impressing the judges as they sang Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" in three-part harmony. Blake Shelton turned his chair first, followed by Kelly Clarkson, as fellow coaches John Legend and Adam Levine did their best to blindly guess how many performers were singing and playing guitar on stage.

"What is going on here!" Shelton exclaimed, as Clarkson stood in her seat to dance along with Megan, Katey and Ryan Bundy's harmonic performance.

Ultimately, Clarkson landed the sibling trio for her team -- "YES BUNDYS YES! I get the first Trio in the history of @nbcthevoice #VoicePremiere," she tweeted as the episode aired -- but all of the season 16 coaches need to start watching their back as Legend prepares to take revenge for becoming the most-blocked coach in Voice history, after being blocked by all of his fellow coaches within the first two episodes of the season.

"Wow… blocked by all three of you.. Your welcoming committee is so warm. I feel right at home here #VoicePremiere," Legend tweeted on Tuesday.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more in the video below.

