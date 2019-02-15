We knew Kelly Clarkson was funny, but we didn't know just how funny.

The Meaning of Life singer makes her return to The Voice for its upcoming 16th(!) cycle, where she's coached the last two winners. To drum up excitement for the return of NBC's singing competition series, ET exclusively premieres a hilarious montage of classic Kelly Clarkson outtakes. Trust us, you'll laugh... a lot.

In the exclusive video, which also features Voice mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as new coach John Legend, Clarkson takes center stage as she banters with her peers (and competition).

Cheekily titled "The Marvelous Ms. Kelly Clarkson," clearly a play on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Levine kicks things off by jokingly showing off his impression of Clarkson. "I'm aware, I just don't care!" she quips.

In another moment, Clarkson laments over the fact that male contestants on The Voice don't seem to pick her as their coach, which brings back memories of her teenage years. "Guys don't pick me. This is like junior high all over again," she adorably complains. "It's like I wear repellent! They're just like, 'That's real cute but... no.'"

It's such an issue for her that she later declares, "I'm not even going to turn around for men. I ain't crying about it, I just ain't turnin'!"

Clarkson even calls out Shelton and Levine for texting about her behind her back twice, and having a giggle fest over it, prompting her to turn to Legend for support. "This is what happens to me!" she exclaims, turning to the "All of Me" singer: "Thank you for being a gentleman. I just want to applaud you."

The Voice premieres Monday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Hardest Thing She Had to Learn Before Hosting a Talk Show

Shaq and Other Stars Belt Out Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been' Gone and We're So Never Moving On

Kelly Clarkson Jokes She and Her 'Tight Pants' Are Already Feeling That Holiday Weight Gain

Related Gallery