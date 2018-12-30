Kelly Clarkson treated herself this holiday season -- and she doesn't care who knows it.

The 36-year-old American Idol alum took to Twitter on Saturday to joke about the weight she gained over the past couple weeks, seemingly admitting that she has no regrets, but vowing to get back in shape after the New Year.

"To the person that lost weight over the holidays…. Don’t worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st,” tweeted Clarkson, who has been candid with fans about her fluctuating weight over the years. She added the hashtags, “#TightPants #ButSoWorthIt."

To the person that lost weight over the holidays.... Don’t worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st 😬💁🏼‍♀️👌#TightPants#ButSoWorthIt — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 29, 2018

Clarkson, who celebrated Christmas in Telluride, Colorado, with her family, shared even before Thanksgiving that working out wasn't on her list of favorites.

"This just in… I still hate working out,” she tweeted in early November. "I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner. People say it’s good for your heart… but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine.”

However, just months earlier, Clarkson was all about showing off her recent slim down, sharing with ET that she lost 37 pounds thanks to the book, The Plant Paradox.

“Everyone keeps asking me, so I’m like, ‘It’s not a secret!’ I just read a book,” she revealed. “It’s basically kind of rethinking everything, kind of how we eat processed foods, how we spray our foods, how we treat antibiotics like it’s Tic Tacs."

