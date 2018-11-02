Kelly Clarkson is more interested in her “Heartbeat Song” than working on getting her heart rate up!

The 36-year-old singer managed to become even more relatable when she took to Twitter on Thursday to complain about her fitness routine.

"This just in… I still hate working out,” she tweeted. "I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner. People say it’s good for your heart… but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine.”

When one fan commented, "Girl, I always say that there is ONE thing worth getting sweaty for and working out is NOT on it,” Clarkson jokingly replied, " Can I get AMEN!! #speakonit.”

This just in.... I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner 🤣👎💁🏼‍♀️👀 people say it’s good for your heart.... but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 1, 2018

The former American Idol winner recently had a significant slim down, but it had less to do with fitness and everything to do with her diet. Clarkson told ET that she lost 37 pounds thanks to the book, The Plant Paradox.

“Everyone keeps asking me, so I’m like, ‘It’s not a secret!’ I just read a book,” she told ET earlier this year. “It’s basically kind of rethinking everything, kind of how we eat processed foods, how we spray our foods, how we treat antibiotics like it’s Tic Tacs."

