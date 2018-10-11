Kelly Clarkson and Savannah Guthrie may have to set up a play date soon between their adorable daughters.

Clarkson performed her song, "Whole Lotta Woman," live on the Todayshow on Thursday, helping the morning show celebrate International Day of the Girl, where her 4-year-old daughter, River, stole the show with Guthrie's 4-year-old daughter, Vale. River and Vale enthusiastically sang on their own mikes while Clarkson performed, both girls clearly having the time of their lives. The two also gave one another huge hugs.

"You know what, girls are also about friendship and I think there's a big friendship happening here," Guthrie quipped.

When Clarkson replied, "I'm in trouble because we're on different sides of the continent," Guthrie noted, "But they want to be together forever."

Aside from singing together, River and Vale also danced up a storm.

.@kelly_clarkson may have found two new backup dancers in Vale and River Rose! #DayOfTheGirlTODAYpic.twitter.com/YcRZLyyMxf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2018

.. And even had matching waves.

Clearly, the two were inseparable.

River and Vale weren't the only cute kids on the Today show set on Thursday. Hoda Kotb's 1-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, was also in attendance for the big day, as well as Carson Daly's 4-year-old daughter, London, Jenna Bush Hager's 5-year-old daughter, Mila, and 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, and Sheinelle Jones' 5-year-old daughter, Clara.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was also on hand to announce the Global Girls Alliance -- a program of the Obama Foundation that seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education -- and adorably posed with the Today anchors and their kids.

International #DayOfTheGirl celebrations with our girls, their girls and @MichelleObama! 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kssa4dK0K5 — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) October 11, 2018

Interestingly enough, Obama has made headlines due to her friendship with Hager's father, former president George W. Bush. Last month, Bush was spotted handing over a cough drop to Obama at the late John McCain's funeral, which quickly turned into a viral moment. On Thursday, Obama explained the sweet moment.

"President Bush and I, we are forever seatmates because of protocol, and that's how we sit at all the official functions," Obama said. "He's my partner in crime at every major thing where all the 'formers' gather. So we're together all the time."

"I love him to death," she added. "He's a wonderful man, he's a funny man."

As for handing her the cough drop, Obama explained, "It was a simple gesture ... I looked over and I said, 'Hand me a cough drop.'"

"I will add, they were old cough drops," she continued to joke. "I said, 'How long have you had these things?' He said, 'A long time; we've got a lot of these.'"

On a more serious note, Obama said she understood why people loved the exchange between the two.

"That's what people are hoping for," she said. "Party doesn't separate us, color, gender, those kinds of things don't separate us. It's the messages we send. If we're the adults and the leaders in the room and we're not showing that level of decency, we cannot expect our children to do the same ... I think about the next generation, every single time."

In January, Obama also explained the infamously awkward gift exchange between her and first lady Melania Trump on Inauguration Day 2017 during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Watch below: