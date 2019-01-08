🎧 I CAN BREATHE FOR THE FIRST TIME 🎧

Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" is an indisputable all-time jam that will be a karaoke staple until there's not a single karaoke bar left on God's green earth, so it makes sense that when Jimmy Fallon enlisted a slew of stars to sing along to the track for The Tonight Show, everyone was more than up to the task.

Clarkson herself kicks off the video, and while the 36-year-old singer obviously projects nothing but glory from her voicebox, the fun really starts when other celebrities try to belt out the banger themselves, starting with Shaquille O'Neal.

The NBA legend brings it for his performance, and although his vocal range seems to be the only thing lower than his free throw percentage, the lovable Laker retiree still does the pop standard justice on effort alone.

Others included in the star-studded sing-along are Fallon, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, The Roots, Meghan Trainor, Mumford & Sons, Anthony Anderson and Last Week Tonight's John Oliver, who delightfully delivers the "yeah, yeah" line as, "yes, yes."

Watch the whole thing for yourself below!

Again, and again, and again, and again!

Meanwhile, Clarkson recently proved that even superstars can get starstruck when she completely fangirled over meeting Cher.

Watch the video below to see the singer bask in recalling the experience to ET.

