John Legend made his debut on The Voice on Monday, but his fellow coaches weren't going to let the new guy join the team without some good old-fashioned ribbing!

On the first audition of season 16's first episode, Legend turned his chair for country-tinged crooner Gyth Rigdon, along with Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, but immediately found himself blocked from coaching the young singer.

"They don't want us to be together!" Legend exclaimed to Rigdon, who sang the oft-covered Mentor Williams tune "Drift Away" for his audition song. "How am I the first person blocked?"

The young hopeful said country music was a root for him, but he also loves pop music and sings a lot of soul. "Too bad John didn't [turn] -- Oh, you did!" Shelton joked, revealing himself to be the first blocker of the season.

"We're gonna call him 'Block' Shelton," Legend fired back. "Blake, we're just getting to know each other... I think he's trying to get in everybody's heads."

"Trying?" Adam Levine exclaimed as Shelton moonwalked across Legend's "blocked" name on the Voice stage. "That's all he does!

Legend got redemption with his very next contestant, however, winning the first four-chair turn of the season and landing Maelyn Jarmon for his team. He also sent a sweet shout out to wife Chrissy Teigen when Clarkson chastised him for waiting too long to turn his chair for bilingual performer Karen Galera.

"I just like to take my time. I proposed to my wife after five years of dating," Legend noted. "But that doesn't make us any less in love and that doesn't make our marriage any less beautiful and perfect."

Later in the show, Clarkson threw the block at Legend as well, so she could land soulful singer Rizzi Myers on her team. "We could have made beautiful music together!" the "All of Me" crooner lamented.

"I used my block on John," Clarkson said, coming clean to the cameras. "He's new, he doesn't know that you have to go quick if you're gonna block somebody."

"John is a threat," Levine noted. "He's only been here for an hour--"

"And I've already been blocked twice!" Legend finished. However, the new coach didn't seem deterred after the first night of competition.

"They're all gonna run out of blocks and I'm gonna clean up," he told the cameras. "It's all good. I have a block button too." Fans will have to wait and see if he gets his fellow coaches back during the next round!

The Voice returns for round two of blind auditions on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See more in the video below!

