They grow up so fast… almost too fast!

It's no secret that John Legend's son, Miles, is his mini-me, and Chrissy Teigen couldn't help but poke fun at their similarities in her most recent Instagram pics. On Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram to share a silly photo of her husband, sitting on the floor, wearing sweats and holding up his chart filled with stats. "Johnny," reads the chalkboard, with "I love my family. I am 482 months, I have 30 teeth, I weigh 184 pounds," and many other stats.

"Wow they grow up so fast," Teigen captioned the shot.

The photo comes a day after the mother of two shared a too cute photo of baby Miles, celebrating him turning nine months. The sweep snap shows the little one, also in grey sweats and holding the chart. "I am 9 months," reads his board. "I love my sister Luna. I have 2 teeth, I weigh 15.5 pounds."

"9 months of this perfect 🐻💕," the proud mom wrote alongside the pic.

Just last week, Teigen's fans couldn't help but fawn over how adorable Miles was in his mini black tuxedo he wore for Valentine's Day.

"He is me," Legend wrote on his wife's snap, to which she jokingly replied," It's important to cheat with people who look like your husband."

Katharine McPhee also wrote, "Honey, I Shrunk John Legend – coming to theaters this spring," and Yvette Nicole Brown added, "Oh. My.GOD! HE is PERFECTION!!! And yes @johlegend he IS you. Your baby boy AND also my dad."

