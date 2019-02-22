John Legend says his career has "changed a lot" since meeting Chrissy Teigen.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the "Preach" singer credits his wife for taking his career to new heights.

"'All of Me' wouldn't have existed without our relationship and that song put me on a higher career plane," says Legend, who married Teigen in 2013 after meeting her for the first time in 2007. "Then there are people who enjoy our relationship and that has a halo effect on everything we do. Brands buy into it. A lot of deals that we end up doing are done with the knowledge that our profile is raised because we’re together."

"Part of its because Chrissy is who she is. She's authentic," he adds. "No matter who she would've been with, she would be funny, she would be interesting and she would be compelling to follow. But her being married to someone who's also famous and whose biggest song is about her heightened our profile. It's like my music set a precedent for us being more known, and then once people actually paid attention to her on social media ... people get the sense she's one of them."

Legend continues on, explaining that he thinks people relate so well to Teigen because she doesn't take life too seriously.

"She shows more quirks online than most people," he says. "Through our interaction online, my fans get to see a fun side of me that may not come out in my music. If it weren't for her, I'd probably engage more conservatively online."

Legend, who is a new coach on season 16 of The Voice, echoed these sentiments while chatting with ET earlier this week. Fellow coach Adam Levine said he knows Teigen's social media assistance will be "a weapon" when it comes to getting fans to vote.

"[But] she trolls me more than she trolls anyone else," Legend jokes of Teigen, whom he shares two kids with, Luna and Miles. "I have a feeling she's not going to help me that much."

Hear more on Legend and Teigen in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Tries So Hard to Say ‘Dada,’ and It’s the Cutest!

John Legend Reveals Whether He Approves Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Tweets About Him

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Pizza Rolls Fight Is Giving Us Life

Related Gallery