Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Pizza Rolls Fight Is Giving Us Life

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have never shied away from telling fans about their romance — the good, the bad, and the pizza rolls!

On Sunday night, Teigen took to Twitter to share a hilarious story of the couple’s late night food delivery, which was filled with confusion and miscommunication and led to “an actual fight.”

"I told John I wouldn’t tweet this but I lied here goes,” Teigen began. "I am having a Totino’s craving. I don’t want a great pizza. I want a pizza from my childhood, with sliced fresh tomatoes on top. He said ‘how many boxes do you want’ and I said first of all loser it’s in a bag now. So we Postmate some.”

The model went on to explain that the couple argued over how to “ensure crispness,” with Teigen noting the pizza should go on the rack and Legend saying it had to go on a pan.

"Pizza still 20 minutes out, he goes ‘do you want the tomato on top of it’ and I was like no idiot under it, yes it goes on top,” she sarcastically wrote. "We talk about my childhood a bit. How this pizza shaped my life no big deal. We get the notification. John yells ‘it is herrrre!!’ Like Oprah.”

But it turns out, Legend was confused and ordered the wrong item.

"It’s pizza rolls. He has no idea Totino’s makes pizza. But more importantly he thinks I am so stupid I would think tiny pizza rolls go directly onto the rack and that I would want tiny slices of fresh tomato on a god damn singular pizza roll,” Teigen writes. "I am blown away he indulged this conversation, thinking I was talking about rolls. It’s like when Michael Scott was like wow Oscar thinks so little of me when he accepted his horrid gift.”

The model and TV personality added, "U know when you start a story and you’re like this is gonna be great. but then it just doesn’t translate well. Anyhow this is an actual fight now."

She then shared a funny video of herself throwing individual pizza rolls through the grates in the oven rack.

All ended up well when Teigen posted a selfie taking a bite out of a pizza topped with a slice of tomato.

The pizza feud wasn’t the only feud these two will be getting into. Last Friday, Teigen tweeted, “Breaking: John and I are taping family feud against the cast of F**KING @PUMPRULES Sunday!!!!”

The pair shared a sweet kissing video backstage at the show ahead of their pizza battle.

The couple has been candid about their fighting in the past. In fact, they recently opened up about a big blowout they had at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding. Watch the clip below for more:

