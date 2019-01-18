Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may seem like the picture perfect couple, but that doesn’t mean they are immune to the occasional fight.

In fact, one of this biggest happened at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2014 wedding. Teigen and Legend appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where they were asked about the rumored rift by a caller.

"We try to think about this all the time. It was a major blowout to the point where every time I see them I feel like apologizing for it,” Teigen said of her squabble with Legend.

Host Cohen asked if the couple thought that the bride and groom were aware that the fight was going on.

"I don’t think they knew,” the 40-year-old “All of Me” singer said of Kim and Kanye.

"Ohhhh everyone knew!” Teigen disagreed.

The 33-year-old model and TV personality then attempted to explain the cause behind the fight, saying, "I think I was really intimidated. I think it came from a lot of insecurity and I took it out on John.”

"What were you intimidated by?” Cohen asked.

"I don’t know, it was a lot of fabulous, amazing people in one room,” she said. "I think that’s where it stemmed from. I was just very insecure. You know how things snowball into a bigger thing. And also drinking so that doesn’t help.”

The couple was also asked about their friend Kanye and his infamous Twitter rants.

“When I see some of it, I just shake my head like a lot of people that love Kanye, love his music,” Legend said. "I don’t agree with a lot of the things he says. He owns it. He says what he’s gonna say. And it’s on him. It’s weird because I get asked about it all the time, and I can’t be accountable for what he’s gonna say.”

Teigen, who is a longtime friend of Kim’s, also weighed in, adding, "Coming from a wife’s perspective, the roles are probably reversed here, but all you want to do is protect the person that you love and be able to defend them at all costs. I don’t know. It really is tough. We all have our separate identities and we believe different things. And as much as you love somebody, they’re going to eff up sometimes and they’re going to say weird things.”

