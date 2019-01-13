You can always count on Chrissy Teigen to be completely honest.

The 33-year-old model stunned at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a strapless white Maison Yeya dress alongside husband John Legend, but she admitted she wasn't feeling the best after partying hard at Legend's 40th birthday party on Saturday night. The star-studded bash included Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye, and was held at the Legends' home, a source told ET.

"Why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem," Teigen tweeted on Sunday.

"The people critics is a good name," she jokingly added.

why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2019

Teigen and Legend also told ET they were "so tired" as they passed by on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Legend's party on Saturday was James Bond-themed and, clearly, Teigen had plenty of fun. On her Instagram Story, she showed her post-party struggle, lying down on her bed with food surrounding her.

"Oh, my God, this is my bed, and I have to get ready for Critics' Choice," she says in a raspy voice. "Wait, is it People's Choice? I seriously don't know."

"This is huge mistake," she later says from the limo.

Of course, this isn't the first time Teigen has kept it real. Watch the video below for our favorite moments with the always-candid model.

