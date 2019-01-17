Chrissy Teigen is starting to dress like her pal, Kim Kardashian West!

The 33-year-old model and TV personality enjoyed a romantic date night with her husband, John Legend, on Wednesday, visiting the popular celebrity hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Teigen was spotted exiting the eatery and looking stunning in a white and silver ensemble. The mother of two rocked what appeared to be a sparkly silver one-piece number, complete with the trendy bicycle shorts that Kardashian West made popular when modeling her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collection.

Backgrid

Teigen covered up the turtleneck look with a white belted coat, and accessorized with large sparkly earrings and clear heels — another style that Kardashian West often sports.

The edgy outfit showed off the model’s toned legs as she stepped out on the rainy evening. She was joined by Legend, who looked dapper as always in a navy and maroon plaid suit.

Kardashian West recently got some friendly shade from her momager, Kris Jenner, who said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October that she doesn’t understand "the biker shorts that Kim wears!”

Clearly, Teigen gets it!

For more from the Kardashian-Jenner family, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Shares How She Learned to Love Her Body After Having Two Kids

Chrissy Teigen Admits Attending Critics' Choice Awards Was a 'Big Mistake' After John Legend's Birthday Party

Chrissy Teigen Dresses Son Miles in the Cutest Tuxedos for John Legend’s Birthday Party

Related Gallery