There's no holding back with Chrissy Teigen!

The 33-year-old model covers the February issue of Good Housekeeping, and inside the magazine, she gets candid on everything from food and fitness to why she's unapologetically herself on social media.

Teigen admits that after giving birth to her and Legend's second child, son Miles, seven months ago, she's still learning to accept her post-baby body.

"Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!'" says Teigen, who's also the mother to 2-year-old daughter Luna. "But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different. That's why, my posts of real mom s**t, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me."

"I think, in a way, we've forgotten what a regular body looks like," she continues. "There are people out there who are struggling and I'm struggling, and it's OK to come to terms with that being OK, to realize that it's gonna be a bit of a journey."

Eric Ray Davidson

Teigen says at the end of the day, it's all about "trying to be happy" with herself.

"I'm not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight," she says. "But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that's relentless and amazing, and I am very happy."

"This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don't have to be swimsuit model anymore," she adds. "I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I'm happy to be going through this transition."

Of course, there are days when the mother of two still has moods "like anybody else," especially when critics come for her on social media.

"Some days, I'll wake up and I'll read something and it'll totally not affect me. But if I read that same thing the next day -- after a night of no sleep and a really rough day with Luna -- it naturally gets to you because you're in a shittier mood," Teigen confesses. "If I wake up, and I'm like, 'Ugh, I feel bloated, I haven't worked out for a few days' and I read something about my body? That's the day that I'm gonna speak up. It's just crazy how judgmental people can be."

"I think now I understand that food is so emotional for me, so I need to realize that if I put good things in my body, I'm probably going to have a better day the next day," she continues. "Working out, to me, has never been about losing weight, it's always been a mood thing, and it always, always helps my mood, so to be able to get back in that routine would be great."

Eric Ray Davidson

When Teigen isn't busy with her career or working out, she says there's nothing she loves more than being at home with her family.

"It sounds weird to say, but I really am an introvert," she exclaims. "Luna’s just two and a half now, and bringing out so much of my personality that I was too anxious to share in the outside world before, so I get to be goofy; I get to be silly. We are all very much homebodies. I'm not the type to meet a friend for lunch; I'm only comfortable in my home."

Hear more on Teigen and Legend in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Admits Attending Critics' Choice Awards Was a 'Big Mistake' After John Legend's Birthday Party

Chrissy Teigen Dresses Son Miles in the Cutest Tuxedos for John Legend’s Birthday Party

Chrissy Teigen Shows Fans Her ‘Thigh Hives’ and ‘Fun’ Stretch Marks

Related Gallery