Chrissy Teigen Looks Just Like Selena Gomez in This Throwback Photo

Chrissy Teigen could have had a promising childhood career on the Disney Channel!

The 33-year-old supermodel and mother of two posted an epic throwback photo of herself during what appears to be her pre-teen years, and she looks exactly like another big star — Selena Gomez!

“Jealous much,” Teigen captioned the photo of her younger self wearing a red Tommy Girl tank top, a tattoo choker necklace, and a white skort with matching white sneakers.

In the pic, the cookbook author poses with a big smile and her hand on her hip, and fans immediately started making Gomez comparisons in the comments.

“Omg I thought it was Selena Gomez!!!” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Selena Gomez look alike.”

Gomez, 26, of course got her start as a child star on Barney and Friends before transitioning to the Disney Channel and later to a career as an actress and musician.

