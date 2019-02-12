News

Chrissy Teigen Looks Just Like Selena Gomez in This Throwback Photo

By Rachel McRady‍
Chrissy Teigen and Selena Gomez
AFP/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen could have had a promising childhood career on the Disney Channel!

The 33-year-old supermodel and mother of two posted an epic throwback photo of herself during what appears to be her pre-teen years, and she looks exactly like another big star — Selena Gomez

“Jealous much,” Teigen captioned the photo of her younger self wearing a red Tommy Girl tank top, a tattoo choker necklace, and a white skort with matching white sneakers. 

In the pic, the cookbook author poses with a big smile and her hand on her hip, and fans immediately started making Gomez comparisons in the comments. 

jealous much

“Omg I thought it was Selena Gomez!!!” one commenter wrote. 

Another added, “Selena Gomez look alike.” 

Gomez, 26, of course got her start as a child star on Barney and Friends before transitioning to the Disney Channel and later to a career as an actress and musician. 

