Selena Gomez is having a great time celebrating her best friend's upcoming wedding!

The 26-year-old "Bad Liar" singer took to Instagram for the first time this month to share some fun snapshots of herself and her gal pals at her friend Courtney Barry's beachside bachelorette party.

Gomez showed off her beach bod in a white ribbed high-waist bikini by L*Space in the handful of playful snapshots she posted Monday evening, showing herself and the other party goers smiling, playing around and having a great time in the sand.

"My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez," Gomez captioned the pics.

The bride-to-be also shared a photo from the idyllic bachelorette party, showing herself and Gomez riding across the beach on white horses.

Barry captioned the sunset snapshot with a simple heart emoji.

Gomez has been keeping something of a low profile in recent months, and only returned to social media in January following a long hiatus.

"It's been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," Gomez captioned a series of three black-and-white pics which she posted on Jan 14, after not sharing anything since late September.

"Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming," she added. "Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Makes Her Music Comeback With 'Anxiety' Anthem

Selena Gomez Attends Her Bestie’s Bridal Shower

Taylor Swift a 'Source of Comfort' for Selena Gomez After Actress Left Mental Health Facility

Related Gallery