Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram Following Social Media Break

Selena Gomez is gradually making her return to the public eye.

The "Back to You" singer broke her social media silence on Monday, sharing her first Instagram post since Sept. 28.

"It's been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," Gomez captioned a series of three black-and-white pics. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming."

"Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead," she added. "Love you all."

The former Disney star revealed via Instagram back in September that she would be taking a break from social media. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she explained at the time. "Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember -- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

A source told ET last month that Gomez has been "in good spirits" and "feeling a lot stronger and happy" after completing her stay in a mental health facility. The 26-year-old singer, who suffers from Lupus and underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, was admitted to the hospital last October. A source told ET at the time that issues with her physical health and her frustration with it was what led her to eventually seek treatment for her mental health.

Since leaving the facility, Gomez has been slowly returning to her normal routine. She recently reconnected with her good pal, Taylor Swift, earlier this month, even posing for a "20wineteen" pic that also featured Cazzie David.

"Selena is in a really good place. She's taking time for herself and reconnecting with friends and important people in her life," a source tells ET. "Taylor has always been a constant source of comfort for Selena, and aside from having a great friendship, the two are able to connect on a level that most will never understand."

