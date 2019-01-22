Selena Gomez is there for her friends!

The 26-year-old star has been taking some time out of the spotlight since entering treatment in October after her hospitalization and subsequently leaving treatment this past December.

Over the weekend, the “Wolves” singer was photographed having fun with friends at the bridal shower of her bestie, Courtney Barry.

“A few of my perfect girls threw me a perfect shower,” Courtney captioned a series of Polaroid pics from the event, featuring Gomez.

The singer-actress rocked a cherry red dress and hoop earrings for the occasion, smiling and chatting with pals.

Selena and Courtney are good friends, so good, in fact, that they share matching tattoos, which Selena posted a photo of to Instagram back in August.

“My actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman,” she captioned the pic. “The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter.”

Courtney and friends aren’t the only pals Selena is spending time with these days. She recently posed for a sweet selfie with her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, and Cazzie David.

“Selena is in a really good place,” a source told ET earlier this month. “She’s taking time for herself and reconnecting with friends and important people in her life.”

