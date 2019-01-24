Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels are tackling anxiety the only way they know how ... through music!

The powerhouse singers teamed up for a groundbreaking new song called "Anxiety," which is featured on Michaels' long-awaited EP, Inner Monologue Part I.

"I kind of want to talk about these sort of things that I deal with on a daily basis," Michaels explained on Zane Lowe's World Record on Beats 1 on Apple Music show on Thursday. "Not just anxiety, but the fear of missing out and sort of wanting to do things but never actually having the ability to go through with anything that you want to do."

"I was like, I think it'd be really awesome to have a song with two women on it that struggle with the same thing, that are talking about something other than two women fighting for a guy’s attention," she continued. "It's almost like a female empowerment song without it being a female empowerment song. It's us saying, 'Hey, we have anxiety and we're OK with it.'"

And the lyrics are empowering, indeed. "My friends, they wanna take me to the movies / I tell 'em to f**k off, I'm holding hands with my depression," Michaels sings. "And right when I think I've overcome it / Anxiety starts kicking in to teach that sh*t a lesson."

She continues, "Oh, I try my best just to be social / I make all these plans with friends and hope they call and cancel / Then I overthink about the things I’m missing / Now I'm wishing I was with 'em."

Listen below:

Michaels and Gomez have both been very vocal about their struggles with the disorder in the past. The release of the new track marks Gomez's official music comeback, after taking a brief break from the spotlight. She thanked Michaels via Instagram on Thursday for giving her the opportunity to sing about something so close to her heart.

"My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self-doubt," Gomez gushed. "This song is extremely close to my heart as I've experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You're never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!"

Over the past few weeks, Gomez has gradually been returning to the public eye after completing her stay in a mental health facility last month. The 26-year-old singer, who suffers from Lupus and underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, was admitted to the hospital last October. A source told ET at the time that issues with her physical health and her frustration with it were what led her to eventually seek treatment for her mental health.

She broke her social media silence earlier this month, sharing her first Instagram post since Sept. 28. "It's been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," the former Disney star wrote. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming."

"Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead," she added. "Love you all."

Back in September, ET spoke with Michaels, who had nothing but amazing things to say about Gomez.

"She's amazing and I think she wants to do her own thing and have her own words and her own expressions, and I think that's amazing," Michaels said. "I want her to f**king flourish because she deserves it. She deserves everything."

"She's everything to me!" she continued. "I wouldn't be doing this without her."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Attends Her Bestie’s Bridal Shower

Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram Following Social Media Break

Taylor Swift a 'Source of Comfort' for Selena Gomez After Actress Left Mental Health Facility

Related Gallery