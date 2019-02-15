Chrissy Teigen is always there to keep Kim Kardashian humble!

After Kim Kardashian took to social media to share videos of musician Kenny G serenading her for Valentine’s Day, Teigen quickly replied with the question that was on many fans’ minds.

“Did Kenny have to stand there while the flowers were being set up? How did he get out? We need more info on kenny!!!” Teigen tweeted in response to one clip.

The Valentine’s Day surprise, which was orchestrated by Kim’s hubby, Kanye West, featured Kenny G performing in the couple’s living room surrounded by hundreds of tiny vases with individual roses.

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day,” Kim captioned one clip, adding, “Best husband award goes to mine!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!”

This isn't the first time Chrissy has called out her good pal on social media. Watch the clip below for more trolling:

