Kim Kardashian West is sharing her love for her man!

The 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to post pics send her love to her husband, Kanye West, on Valentine's Day. In the photos, Kim and Kanye, 41, look happier than ever!

In one pic, the couple is matching in black as Kanye wraps his arm around Kim's shoulders and leans down to kiss his wife. Kim is holding Kanye's hand in the photo, as she kisses the "I Love It" singer.

The second shot shows the pair giggling as Kim looks adoringly on at Kanye.

"Happy Valentines Day babe!!!" Kim wrote alongside the photos. "I love you so much!"

Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pv6UQPtJdb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Kim and Kanye's kids are also getting in on the Valentine's Day love! Kim took to her Instagram Story to reveal that her mom, Kris Jenner, had Krispy Kreme doughnuts delivered for her three children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.

"So I just finished a workout and because my mom lives right across the street, she delivered these for the kids for Valentine's Day this morning," Kim said in a video showing off the tasty treats. "Oh, my God."

The Valentine's Day love follows news that Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate.

"The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," a source told ET last month. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

Watch the video below for more on their growing family:

