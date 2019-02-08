“We have an announcement to make!”

Those words have been uttered by many members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan throughout the 15 seasons of the family’s hit reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the new trailer for season 16, it’s Kim Kardashian West sharing the news that she and her husband, Kanye West, are “having a baby.”

The couple is preparing to welcome their fourth child via surrogate later this year, and in the sweet moment, fans can see Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and Scott Disick’s precious reactions to the news.

The clip goes on to feature Kim addressing some drama with her man, noting, “Kanye’s friends always talk s**t about him. I don’t got love.”

One person who does seem to have love for Kanye is Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. In the clip, Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her three children, tells Kim, “Kourtney’s obsessed with Kanye!” This prompts Kim’s joking response, “The family that swaps together, stays together.”

Disick, who has been spending more time with the Kardashian family recently, also addresses the status of his relationship with Kourtney in the trailer.

“I don’t want you thinking I’m giving a mixed message,” she tells him.

“You barely give a regular message!” he bites back.

This season will continue to follow the Kardashian-Jenner clan through their ups and downs as well as their family trip to Bali. Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Kim addressed the news of her fourth child on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Here's what she had to say:

