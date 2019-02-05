Kim Kardashian Responds to Tabloid Criticizing Her 'Bad Skin Day'

Kim Kardashian's tweet proves that stars are just like us.

The reality star is used to getting talked about, but a recent tabloid post that pointed out a "bad skin day" had the 38-year-old publicly calling out the publication. On Tuesday, theKeeping Up With the Kardashians star retweeted a Daily Mail Celebrity tweet that included photos of herself while out and about, and called attention to her not-so-smooth face.

"It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢," Kim explained in the retweet. The makeup mogul's response led to her fans defending her, as well as calling out the publication for picking the apart.

It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢 https://t.co/E94lI7mfDG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 5, 2019

"Leave Kim alone," one user tweeted.

"Do not let the media shake you. My mom has psoriasis, it took her a long time to accept it and not let the opinions of others shake her," another fan wrote. "Her psoriasis is still bad bc there are underlining issues she refuses to address, but people like you help start those convo. Thank you ❤️"

Do not let the media shake you. My mom has psoriasis, it took her a long time to accept it and not let the opinions of others shake her. Her psoriasis is still bad bc there are underlining issues she refuses to address, but people like you help start those convo. Thank you ❤️ — Nat (@Miss_N_a_t) February 5, 2019

This isn't the first time that Kim has opened up about her psoriasis. In December, she asked her fans for advice on what medication she should take after a bad flare up.

"I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point," she tweeted. "It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!"

I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

