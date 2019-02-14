Kanye West is no stranger to grand romantic gestures for wife Kim Kardashian, and this Valentine's Day, he definitely delivered.

The 41-year-old rapper got Kenny G to give a private performance for Kim in their home on Thursday in a room filled with roses. Kim shared footage of the saxophonist playing his hit song "Breathless" on Twitter, and also captured a smiling Kanye, clearly proud of his work.

"NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!" Kim wrote. "Happy Valentines Day."

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Kenny G also played "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" for 38-year-old Kim.

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Clearly, Kim was touched by the over-the-top moment.

"Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!" Kim wrote.

Beat husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/VaGF6QD5GQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Earlier in the day, Kim shared cute throwback pics of the two in honor of the holiday.

"Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!" she wrote.

Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pv6UQPtJdb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

West, of course, has been known to go all out when it comes to his wife. In 2013 he proposed to Kim by renting out San Francisco's AT&T Park and surprising her with an orchestra serenading her with Lana Del Rey's song "Young and Beautiful." In May 2016, he again got an orchestra to play for Kim, this time at their home on Mother's Day.

... And let's not forget the countless extravagant flower arrangements he's given her over the years.

Kanye and Kim have been married since 2014, and are currently expecting their fourth child together -- a baby boy -- via surrogate. Watch the video below for more:

