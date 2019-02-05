Looks like North West might be following in her daddy's footsteps!

The 5-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West adorably stole the show during a gospel service on Sunday.

While her father was performing, North tapped him on the knee, signaling to him that she wanted the mic. When he pointed it in her direction, she started singing like nobody was watching.

But the most epic moment of all -- that proved she's a true natural! -- was when she stole the mic and passed it around to her friends to join in.

Kim documented it all and later shared it with her fans on Twitter, writing, "My videos of Sunday Service due it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows how much North loves our Sunday mornings."

My videos of Sunday Service due it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows How much North loves our Sunday mornings ✨💖 pic.twitter.com/bhVN2x97JK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2019

However, this isn't the first time we've seen North show off her singing skills. Back in August 2017, she sweetly serenaded Kim with a cute rendition of "You Are So Beautiful."

Hear more in the video below.

