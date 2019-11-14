Blake Shelton is offering up some words of wisdom to John Legend!

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Shelton, People's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive, backstage at the 2019 CMA Awards and the 43-year-old singer revealed what advice he offered Legend, 40, after he nabbed the coveted title this year.

"I'm the one that broke the news to him on The Voice as a former sexy guy," Shelton quipped of his fellow coach on the NBC competition series. "I told him afterwards, I said, 'Hey man, listen. After this announcement comes out, wait about two weeks before you look at social media. Because everybody that ever hated you is gonna have something to say about it.'"

On Tuesday, Shelton made the surprise announcement on The Voice. "It is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive," Shelton said. "And he just so happens to be here tonight! Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the Legend!"

The country crooner then jokingly awarded Legend with a pair of blue jeans, bedazzled with his new awards acronym. "You already had an EGOT," he began, "then you won The Voice, so it became a VEGOT. Now, you have the VEGOTSMA!"

While Shelton has nothing but love for Legend, the same can't be said for Nick Jonas, who's set to step into the coach's chair on The Voice next season.

"He's going down. He replaced my girlfriend and that's unacceptable and we gotta settle this," Shelton told ET of Jonas, who'll be replacing Gwen Stefani on the show. "We're going to settle this on the stage, coach to coach. He's going down."

As for Shelton's big CMA Awards win -- he went home with the Single of the Year trophy for his song, "God's Country" -- the country star decided to start the celebrations right away.

"I'm already celebrating it," he said. "I figured if I end up doing these interviews after an award ceremony, that must mean something good happened. We're already celebrating."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Couples Goals at the 2019 CMA Awards

Dan + Shay 'Had a Moment' With Blake Shelton During Their CMA Awards Performance (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton Jokes It's 'Unacceptable' that Nick Jonas Is Replacing Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery