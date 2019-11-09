Gwen Stefani cherishes her time on The Voice, and hopes Nick Jonas will too.

The singer celebrated the re-release of her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, during iHeartRadio LIVE With Gwen Stefani at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, on Friday, where she sent a message to the Jonas Brother, who is replacing her on the next season of the NBS series.

"Get ready to be inspired. I never imagined I would be this inspired [working on The Voice]," Stefani expressed, via a concertgoer. "It'll inspire you to do more."

When asked if she had a say about Jonas joining The Voice, Stefani replied, "No I did not. If I had a say, Nick Jonas would not be on The Voice, it would be Gwen Stefani."

Last month it was announced that Jonas would be joining Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for the next season. Following the news, ET learned that Stefani's absence is part of the show's usual process of rotating coaches each season, in order to allow some of the big-name stars to continue maintaining their music careers.

In Stefani's case, she plans to return to Las Vegas, Nevada, to resume the final dates of her Just a Girl residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater in February and May 2020 -- the same time that The Voice's spring cycle will air.

Meanwhile, during the special holiday-themed show, Stefani also touched on whether she would ever collaborate with Shelton again.

"I wish. Blake doesn’t like to sit around and write a song, but I would do more with him," she told the audience. Per the attendee, Stefani added that she’s been lucky to have collaborated with her boyfriend and when they co-wrote "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" he was on a tour bus and randomly wrote part of the song and sent it to her.

ET recently caught up with Shelton and Stefani, where they opened up about mixing work and play on the current season 17 of The Voice.

