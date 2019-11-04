Things are getting emotional onThe Voice's knockout rounds!

Gwen Stefani's two remaining team members were first up on Monday's all-new episode, facing off to determine who would make it through to the live shows. Destiny Rayne impressed the coaches with her rendition of Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me," but it was Rose Short who really stole the spotlight with her performance of Jessie J's "Big White Room," which had Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on their feet almost immediately with her powerful vocals.

When it came time to make her tough decision, Gwen turned to her fellow coaches for some help, and receiving heartwarming support from beau Blake Shelton.

"Rose, I couldn't be happier for you, that you have Gwen as your coach," he said of his girlfriend and fellow coach. "Because I've had Gwen as my best friend, and I can see the effect that it has on somebody, the way she helps you to believe in yourself."

Blake said Rose's performance was "hands down" his favorite of the knockout rounds so far, but it was his praise for Gwen that got everyone emotional.

"I guess I'm gonna cry over here!" Gwen exclaimed, while Kelly agreed that Blake's speech was "very sweet."

"That was beautiful," John added. "This man actually has a heart!"

Ultimately, Gwen did follow her heart and her fellow coaches' advice, choosing Rose to go on to the live shows, with an emotional endorsement.

"Rose is a two-chair turn that turned into a major threat," she said of the singer. "Everyone is scared of Rose."

Last month, Blake opened up to ET about how he and his lady love handle going head-to-head on the competition show.

"At the end of the day... it's no different than if Gwen and I were playing cards," he insisted. "She wants to win and I want to win, and that's what they pay us to do on this show, is to try to win."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more about how Blake and Gwen are balancing their relationship with their competitive streak in the video below.

