It's Battle Rounds time on The Voice season 17, and that means the coaches are tasked with pairing up two of their team members to square off in a show-stopping duet.

That can sometimes prove a bit challenging when singers have different styles, but Gwen Stefani has a little experience when it comes to putting seemingly disparate personalities together to make beautiful music.

"It's like me and Blake," Gwen offered to team members Royce Lovett and Kiara Brown as they prepped for their battle. "We do not seem like we would go together, but we fit together perfectly."

Her advice seemed to do the trick, as the singer blew all four coaches away with their rendition of Bob Marley's "Turn Your Lights Down Low." Gwen's beau, in particular, seemed impressed by the song.

"It's a good love song," Blake remarked, adding in a sing-song voice, "If you're talking about love."

"Oh, I'm gonna be sick," Kelly Clarkson joked of the pair's sappy display.

Ultimately, Gwen chose Royce to stay on her team, after taking some time to agonize over the decision. However, when she tried to use her save to keep Kiara as well, she had to face down some competition from Kelly, who used her steal to swipe Kiara for her own team. What a night!

Last week, Blake opened up to ET about how he and his lady love deal with going head-to-head on the competition show.

"At the end of the day... it's no different than if Gwen and I were playing cards," he insisted. "She wants to win and I want to win, and that's what they pay us to do on this show, is to try to win."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more about how Blake and Gwen are balancing their relationship with their competitive streak in the video below.

