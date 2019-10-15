After finding love on The Voice back in 2015, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are serving as coaches yet again, and the pair aren't letting their adorable relationship get in the way of wanting to win.

"At the end of the day... it's no different than if Gwen and I were playing cards," Shelton recently told ET. "She wants to win and I want to win, and that's what they pay us to do on this show, is to try to win."

However, Shelton says it's "harder" for Gwen when it comes to duking it out during production.

"She's not competitive. She'll be the first to tell you," Shelton said, adding, "Right up until it gets competitive and then all of a sudden she [really] is."

For Shelton, however, getting to work alongside his girlfriend -- even when she manages to steal some of the talent he had his eye on during auditions -- is a better experience than bickering with his longtime frenemy, Adam Levine, who stepped away from the show after last season for the first time since the show started.

"I'll take this way over whatever I had with Adam," Shelton said. "I want him to know that he can still kiss my ass wherever he is right now."

However, with Levine no longer on the show, Shelton is everyone's target and winning isn't going to be easy as he tries to fend off his own girlfriend and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

So, Shelton has turned to country music star Darius Rucker to be his ace in the hole as his team's mentor, and hopefully help him eek out a win for the first time since Season 13

"Darius Rucker is the perfect choice for, I would say, anything in life," Shelton said. "Darius literally has proven that whatever it is he wants to do in life, he conquers it."

"I think the thing that really makes him a great coach is he's so genuine," Rucker told ET. "Blake is never BS, ever."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

