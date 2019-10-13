When country music star Trace Adkins said "I do" to longtime girlfriend Victoria Pratt on Saturday, the pair had someone very special officiating the ceremony -- Blake Shelton.

Adkins' official Instagram account posted a touching photo of Gwen Stefani's longtime boyfriend smiling ear to ear while performing the ceremony. On one side is Adkins, wearing a black shirt, jacket, jeans and a cowboy hat for the ceremony at the Maison Montegut, a picturesque locale in New Orleans' French Quarter. Across from Adkins is his now-bride, wearing a gorgeous white gown and holding a stunning bouquet of roses.

"Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans," the caption read. Among the many comments on the post was one from Stefani, who wrote, "Congrats!"

This is Adkins' fourth and Pratt's second time down the aisle.

Adkins and Pratt acted side by side in the 2014 film, The Virginian, and were romantically linked soon after. They've since been spotted out and about together, including appearing at the L.A. premiere of Adkins' new film, Bennett's War, in August, where they were joined by Stefani and Shelton.

Fans of Shelton and Adkins likely aren't surprised to see the former officiating the special ceremony. The pair are longtime friends who collaborated on a number of songs, including "Hell Right," which was released in August.

In June, Shelton chatted with ET's Nancy O'Dell about possible nuptials for himself and Stefani some day. Although he didn't confirm anything, he made it clear that when and if they do get hitched, he's not going to keep the news to himself.

"Obviously, that's gotta lead somewhere," he said of his three-year relationship with the fellow singer. "But I promise you, we won't break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines. When it happens, you'll hear about it from somebody like you."

"She's never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I've ever had in my life, on any level. It's unbelievable how supportive she is," Shelton later raved of Stefani.

