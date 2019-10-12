Katie Stevens is officially a married woman!

The Bold Type leading lady and her fiance, musician Paul DiGiovanni, tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. The gorgeous couple celebrated becoming husband and wife surrounded by 250 of their closest friends and family, per People.

The beautiful bride wore a long-sleeved Flora wedding dress and L’Dezen jewels, the magazine reports. Among the attendees was Stevens' Bold Type co-star Meghann Fahym, as well as Molly McCook, Betty Who, Ryan Pinkston and Katie Welch.

Prior to walking down the aisle, Stevens, 26, reposted photos and videos on her Instagram Story from her guests, who couldn't help but express their excitement for their friend.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

ET confirmed in January of 2018 that Stevens and DiGiovanni got engaged. The Freeform star later confirmed her engagement a couple weeks later on Valentine's Day, writing on Instagram, "When someone asks if you’re engaged and you flash them some sparkle 😍 love you endlessly @paulblg thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever! ♥️."

Their friends then threw them an engagement party in June of 2018.

That same month, ET caught up with Stevens where she shared her three wedding day must-haves.

"No phones. That's a must for me," she shared during a Facebook Live. "I want everyone who is at my wedding to be present on that day. And if you can't be present on that day with me, I am going to hire a photographer, there will be a photo booth, you'll get opportunities for pictures."

"Everybody in my life is so cool and [gets] really excited when I say I don't want to have phones at my wedding, because I just feel like my whole life is public and that's the one day that I just want it to be about me and Paul, and our friends and our families," she explained.

Stevens concluded her list, by saying, "My dog has to be there," as well as "good food and music."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bold Type's' Katie Stevens Is Engaged

Katie Stevens: Why 'The Bold Type' Is Even More Important for Young Women Today (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Get Married in Nashville

Related Gallery