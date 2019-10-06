Wedding bells are chiming for Carly Pearce and Michael Ray.

The country-singing lovebirds tied the knot on Sunday at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, ET can confirm.

The wedding was held inside a rustic barn located on the rolling hills of the Drakewood Farm, according to People, who were the first to report on the singers' nuptials.

The lavish wedding also featured a performance from fellow country crooner Jake Owen, who performed a song for the couple's first dance.

Pearce previously spoke with ET about tapping Owen to perform at her wedding, and was excited to dance to one of his latest singles.

"He just released his new record, Greetings From... Jake, and it's called 'Made For You,'" Pearce told ET on the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Award in April.

The songstress said at the time that she already had to warn some of her family members not to be starstruck. "I was like, 'Mom, I know you love Jake Owen, but you can't stare at him at the wedding!"

The couple got engaged in December during a laid-back vacation in Tulum, Mexico, several months after they first confirmed they were dating.

Ray celebrated his love for Pearce shortly before their wedding, posting a beaming snapshot of himself and his bride-to-be, which he captioned simply, "You.." along with a heart emoji.

Congrats to the happy couple!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Hint at Upcoming Duets! (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce Writes Her Next Chapter With Grace and Girl Power (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Confirm They're Dating With Adorable PDA Pic

Related Gallery