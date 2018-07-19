Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Confirm They're Dating With Adorable PDA Pic

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have made their romance official.

The adorable country couple took their relationship public this week with a sweet snap on Instagram, cuddled up together backstage at the Grand Ole Opry.

"And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything," she captioned the shot. Ray posted the same image on his Instagram account, writing: "One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything."

The reveal prompted a slew of responses from their fellow country artists, including Maren Morris ("Oh, we public now. YAS BABY!"), RaeLynn ("Yes yes ALL THE YES"), Lindsay Ell ("So happy for you guys!!!"), Shay Mooney ("CUTE AF"), along with enthusiastic emojis from Luke Combs, Morgan Evans and Chase Bryant, to name a few.

Pearce adorably wrote on her new beau's post, "I kinda like you a lot."

Earlier this year, Ray sat down with ET for an episode of Certified Country and dished on how his new music and adorable pup helped him recover from recent heartbreak.

"Wrigley came into my life at a special time and helped me get through some hard times," he said of the husky-shepherd mix he adopted last year. "She just completely changed my life."

Now, Wrigley serves as the namesake of Ray's charitable foundation, Wrigley Cares, which gives back to local shelters across the country.

Ray is currently prepping his sophomore album for a summer 2018 release, about three years after his self-titled debut.

"I grew up on a lot of traditional country music, so there are songs on [the new album] that lean more towards that," he says. "And there's parts of my life that I wanted to make sure people knew about. I went through a breakup while making this album, so there's songs about that, but there's also love songs. There's gonna be a little bit of everything on there."

See the full episode of Certified Country below.

Michael Ray opens up about his personal new single, 'Get to You,' and how his beloved pup Wrigley saved him from heartbreak. Posted by Certified Country on Friday, April 6, 2018

