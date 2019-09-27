'American Pie' Star Seann William Scott Secretly Marries

Seann William Scott is a married man!

The American Pie actor is married, the actor’s rep confirms to ET. At this time, no further details are available including who Scott, 42, secretly married.

The actor has always maintained a private personal life. However, earlier this month, he told Us Weekly -- who broke the news of his wedding -- that he was "dating somebody." "She’s a great girl," he said, adding that he's "pretty private" but “super happy."

Scott was previously engaged to former Victoria's Secret model, Lindsay Frimodt, in 2012. However, the two called it quits a year later.

ET recently caught up with Scott and the rest of the American Pie cast for their 20-year reunion, where they spilled all the secrets from their time on set.

Much to Scott's surprise, he discovered he had multiple would-be suitors back in the day. "I had a little crush on you, Seann, actually," Tara Reid admitted with a smile.

"Really? I had no idea!" Scott responded.

See more in the video below.

