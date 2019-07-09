It has been 20 years since audiences first got a taste of warm apple pie in the 1999 teen comedy American Pie. The movie tells the story of four high school best friends who enter into a pact to lose their virginity by prom night -- leading to hilarious and often humiliating sexual encounters. American Pie went on to make more than $235 million at the worldwide box office and spawn three sequels.

But when ET reunited the cast to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, the gang -- Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Tara Reid, Seann William Scott, Chris Klein and Eddie Kaye Thomas -- proved old crushes die hard. While no one recalled any actual on-set hookups -- "a missed moment," as Hannigan called it -- they didn't shy away from revealing the on-set crushes they'd kept a secret for two decades.

"I had a little crush on Alyson," Biggs revealed to ET's Kevin Frazier.

"You did?!" Hannigan exclaimed.

While their characters, Jim and Michelle, end up together in the movie, not every crush was limited to onscreen love interests. Much to Scott's surprise, he discovered he had multiple would-be suitors back in the day. "I had a little crush on you, Seann, actually," Reid admitted with a smile.

"Really? I had no idea!" Scott responded.

He may have been crushing on someone else at the time, as it were, as Lyonne teased a juicy memory from filming. "I remember something I was thinking about, Seann," she cheekily began. "I remember a zany phone call. You called me, and I'm thrilled about this…"

"This is exciting! I want to know," Hannigan chimed in. "This is like an exclusive."

"I got to say, I'm still very flattered by this phone call. Seann, do you remember what happened?” Lyonne asked, putting Scott in the hot seat, to which he shyly replied, "I mean, not all the details."

"He's blushing!” Hannigan pointed out of a clearly flushed-faced Scott.

While Lyonne went on to clarify that nothing "ever happened, per se," all of their co-stars claimed that none of them knew anything ever almost happened, with Biggs teasing Scott about his failed flirting and Hannigan requesting a reenactment of the call.

"You had to dial, it was probably rotary," she joked.

"You had to talk to the operator," Biggs piggy-backed.

Ultimately, Scott passed on revealing any more -- confessing "I'm shy," in a truly un-Stifler move -- while Lyonne was pressed on whether she had actually turned him down all those years ago. "Listen," Lyonne played coy. "It was sweet and innocent."

"He's so cute," Hannigan said of a still-blushing Scott.

"I know he was. He's still really cute!" Lyonne replied. "If I could go back, I would try to hook up with Eddie and Seann. I feel like that's one of my regrets now."

Secret unrequited crushes aside, the cast of American Pie had plenty of shared memories to relive 20 years later, revealing more secrets from the set and reflecting on the film's lasting legacy. Make sure you check out ET's entire American Pie reunion coverage here.

