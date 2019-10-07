Nick Jonas is joining The Voice!

The singer announced the news during an appearance with the Jonas Brothers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

"I am so excited about this,” Jonas, 27, told the talk show host. “I will be joining as [a] new coach on The Voice."

"In addition to the competitive spirit, which will be natural, because I’m very competitive, I think I’m actually looking forward to really trying to help any artist that comes on the show and wants to grow," he added.

The surprise news came after DeGeneres teased that Jonas had an announcement. The “Jealous” singer then argued that he was supposed to be waiting until Tuesday to share his big news.

“I want you to do it today!” DeGeneres pressed. “You owe me!”

The host then showed a video of Voice coach Blake Shelton, who revealed that Jonas was joining the Emmy-winning series next spring.

“I heard that you’re going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to say, first of all, congratulations, but second of all, voice some concerns that I have,” Shelton said. “I’m going to have to look through the rules, because this is my TV show.”

“I’m not sure that you’re even old enough to be a coach onThe Voice, but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked, buddy. Welcome,” Shelton continued as Jonas watched, laughing.

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson appeared on the screen next and wasted no time in setting up her next alliance.

“I do definitely feel like the two Texans should maybe team up and form an alliance,” she said. “I’m just saying.”

John Legend meanwhile had other priorities -- making Jonas aware that the show is ultimately about bringing down Shelton.

“I just have to tell you one thing -- our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton,” said Legend, who is also returning as a coach. “We have to form an alliance -- me, you, Kelly. We team up, we beat Blake, nothing else matters. OK?”

Reacting to the videos, Jonas hilariously pointed out that, despite Shelton’s jibe about his age, he was proud to “have had a nearly 20-year career.”

“And just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your a**,” Jonas added. “And I think Kelly’s point about joining an alliance might make sense. John, I love you, but we’ve got to have a side conversation [and] figure some things out.”

The excitement didn’t end with the announcement.

Jonas then found himself the subject of one of DeGeneres’ spooky scares -- shook with fright after a man dressed like Blake Shelton popped out of the table next to him!

Visibly shaken, he then took a sip from his beverage.

“Nick does not do scares well,” Kevin Jonas explained. “As you can see, he’s masking it by drinking a glass of water."

In a press release confirming the news, Meredith Ahr, President of the Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, praised Jonas on his “exceptional” success in the music industry.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” she said. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

See more on The Voice below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Hilariously Rigs His Button to Troll Fellow Judges With a No Doubt Song

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Makes a Light-Hearted Jab at Blake Shelton in Silly Season 17 Bloopers (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas Reveals He Was 'Very Close to a Coma' After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes at 13

Related Gallery