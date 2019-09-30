Blake Shelton may be the long-tenured "godfather" of The Voice, but he's still got some tricks up his sleeve for season 17!

After getting blocked early in Monday's show by Kelly Clarkson -- who has seemingly taken over the role of Shelton's favorite frenemy and rival as she's moved into Adam Levine's old seat -- Shelton pulled a sneaky trick, secretly blasting No Doubt's "Don't Speak" over the loudspeaker, drowning Clarkson out as she made her case to 18-year-old singer Marybeth Byrd, who earned the coveted four-chair turn.

"Oh, somebody's trying to cheat for me!" Gwen Stefani exclaimed, as the coaches tried to figure out where the music was coming from.

"I am gonna find out who did the 'Don't Speak,'" Clarkson proclaimed after she ultimately lost Byrd to Team John Legend. "Gwen's too sweet, she didn't do it. Blake's a liar, he might have done it."

She didn't have to wait too long to find out, as Shelton gave away his secret during a later audition. When explaining to 21-year-old singer-songwriter Kiara Brown why he pressed turned his chair for her, he accidentally pressed his button, revealing that it was rigged to trigger "Don't Speak" to play over the stage speakers.

"You're a liar and a cheater!" Stefani accused, as Clarkson yelled, "You sit on a throne of lies!"

"I don't know how Gwen could be in a relationship with someone who has such a problem with telling the truth," Legend added slyly.

"I know we got a lot to talk about," Shelton admitted to his lady love, who ultimately beat him out, landing the young singer to her team. But mostly, he was mad at himself for giving away his sneaky trick.

"I'm so mad at myself," Shelton told the cameras backstage. "Dang it!"

ET spoke with Shelton earlier this month, where he opened up about his girlfriend -- and her competitive streak -- returning to The Voice this season.

"You know, she wants to win and I want to win and that's what they pay us to do on this show is to try to win the show," he said. "It's harder for [Gwen]. She's not, she's not competitive. She'll be the first to tell you right up until it gets competitive and then all of a sudden she is."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

