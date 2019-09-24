John Legend said Blake Shelton's temper tantrum on The Voice would make it on Entertainment Tonight -- and he's not wrong!

The coaches came together for the second night of season 17's blind auditions on Tuesday, and Shelton was still struggling to fill up his team, much to his frustration.

The country star and girlfriend Gwen Stefani both turned their chairs for Royce Lovett, and his soulful rendition of Wyclef Jean's "911." But Stefani was the clear frontrunner, and the hopeful crooner chose Team Gwen without much deliberation. "This is not his lane," the No Doubt singer said of her beau. "This is my lane."

"Did Blake ever have a chance?" producers asked Lovett following his audition. The aspiring singer had to admit the answer was no, that his heart was always with Stefani.

While Shelton seemed to handle the loss with grace, after Lovett left the stage, he started up on another hilarious rant.

"I have a better chance of getting Garth Brooks to audition for this show, and pick me as his coach, than I did of getting Royce on my team," Shelton told the cameras. "And that is not right. I am the godfather of this show."

The attitude continued with his fellow coaches, as the country star jokingly proclaimed, "I deserve more respect. This is my show!"

"This is all going on Entertainment Tonight," Legend said with a laugh. "Blake Shelton Throws a Temper Tantrum."

"This is my show!" Shelton insisted. (For what it's worth, he landed the final audition of the night, a country crooner who will be a perfect fit for Team Blake.)

It was a tough two-night premiere for the country star, as Stefani also blocked him from an aspiring country star on Monday's premiere -- her first episode back after a four-season hiatus.

ET spoke with Shelton earlier this month, where he opened up about his girlfriend -- and her competitive streak -- returning to The Voice this season.

"You know, she wants to win and I want to win and that's what they pay us to do on this show is to try to win the show," he said. "It's harder for [Gwen]. She's not, she's not competitive. She'll be the first to tell you right up until it gets competitive and then all of a sudden she is."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

