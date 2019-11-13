Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make date night look good!

The cute couple attended an awards show for the second time this week at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, stepping out to support the biggest names in country music -- including, of course, Shelton, who was nominated for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for his song, "God's Country."

The couple were spotted dancing along to the star-studded, female-powered opening number before Shelton won the first award of the night -- Single of the Year -- which he dedicated to late music producer Busby and singer Earl Thomas Conley, who both died earlier this year.

We’re so happy for you, @blakeshelton! Congratulations on your first-ever win for Single of the Year! #CMAawardspic.twitter.com/mm3mP2EMdM — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) November 14, 2019

On Sunday night, both Stefani and Shelton were honored at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, where Stefani received the Fashion Icon of 2019 Award. She accepted the coveted trophy -- which was presented by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott -- with a heartfelt speech in which she reflected on her lifelong love of fashion and said she planned on giving the award to her 11-year-old son, Zuma.

She also gave a special shout-out to her boyfriend before walking off with her prize, telling Shelton with a smile, "You're a babe."

Later in the evening, Shelton took home the Country Artist of 2019 Award, and shared a shout-out of his own to Stefani that had to be entirely censored out.

Fans in the audience later took to Twitter claiming Shelton was bleeped when he told Stefani, "I love the s**t out of you." Whatever his message was, it left his girlfriend laughing in her seat.

For more on the adorable duo, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Red Carpet Date Night at People's Choice Awards 2019

Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears on 'The Voice'

Taylor Swift Trolls Blake Shelton on 'The Voice': 'I Was Promised Blake Lively'

Related Gallery