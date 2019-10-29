Case of the mixed-up Blakes! Taylor Swift served as a "mega mentor" on Monday night's Knockout Rounds on The Voice, but she was disappointed when she worked with coach Blake Shelton.

"I was promised Lively. But Shelton is cool too. SO excited to be on @NBCTheVoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c!" Swift tweeted along with a cute video of herself and Shelton rocking some cat filters.

In the clip, the country singer is shocked to find his fully made-up look.

"You have mascara on as a cat. That's one of the perks of being a cat," Swift tells him, before adding, "I'm here with Blake Lively and it's a wonderful... oh, it's not Blake Lively."

I was promised Lively 🤷🏼‍♀️ But Shelton is cool too. SO excited to be on @NBCTheVoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/haSdVflANG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 28, 2019

Almost time for Knockouts! Thank u @taylorswift13 for being such a great mentor 😘 gx #TeamGwenpic.twitter.com/134zn8f1r3 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 28, 2019

Swift and Lively are longtime friends, but the "Shake It Off" singer seemed to still have a great time with the different coaches on the show. She shared an emotional moment with Kelly Clarkson's contestant, Melinda Rodriguez, who revealed that her brother Cris is Swift's biggest fan, and has each of her album names tattooed on his body. While she was rehearsing, Cris was having a heart transplant, and the emotional moment was captured on camera.

"He said, 'You can't leave because what if it's Taylor Swift?' I'm not even joking right now," Melinda told Swift and Clarkson of the mystery mentor scenario.

Ultimately, Melinda did not win her Knockout Round, but she took to Instagram to praise the two pop stars and give fans an update on her brother.

"I wanted the first thing I told Cris when they woke up to be, 'I made it...' I wanted that more than anything. However, I got to go home and tell Cris, 'You will never believe who I met...' and In that moment, I won The Voice," she wrote.

In addition to changing lives, Swift also had fun goofing off with Shelton, singing out all 50 states in a moment of down time.

.@taylorswift13 singing the “State Song” is ICONIC so we had to show you the full thing. 🤩 #TaylorOnTheVoicepic.twitter.com/5KSwA6t8l8 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 29, 2019

"That's one of my favorite performances in 17 seasons of this show, was that moment right there. So good. Wow. Hope you all were recording that," Shelton teased.

